Crime

Police in DeKalb investigate double shooting on Easter that left 1 dead, juvenile hurt

This is a developing story.
STONECREST, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say two people were shot Sunday afternoon in the Stonecrest area.

It happened at around 12:15 p.m. along the 5000 block of Fairington Ridge Circle, police said. 

A man in his 40s was killed and a juvenile male was transported to the hospital, police said. His condition was unknown; however, police said he was stable.

Police did not release any further information regarding the circumstances of the shooting. 

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

   

