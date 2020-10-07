3 hurt, multiple scenes after shooting in Union City

Here's what we know.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police are responding to multiple scenes after three people were shot Friday evening.

The Union City Police Department said the shooting scenes were along Highway 29 / Roosevelt Highway. At this time, police said there are three victims.

Not much else is known, including what led up to the shooting.

Union City Police said that investigators on scene are being assisted by Fairburn Police Department and the City of South Fulton Police Department.

11Alive is working to gather more details on the incident and will update this story as we get them.