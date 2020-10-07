x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

crime

3 hurt, multiple scenes after shooting in Union City

Here's what we know.
Credit: 11Alive

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police are responding to multiple scenes after three people were shot Friday evening.

The Union City Police Department said the shooting scenes were along Highway 29 / Roosevelt Highway. At this time, police said there are three victims. 

Not much else is known, including what led up to the shooting.

Union City Police said that investigators on scene are being assisted by Fairburn Police Department and the City of South Fulton Police Department.

11Alive is working to gather more details on the incident and will update this story as we get them.

RELATED: 

Lawyers representing ex-Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe applaud widening of GBI probe of Fulton Co. DA Paul Howard

GBI arrests nearly 50 people in 'Operation Taking Care of Business' drug trafficking bust

9-year-old 'blessed to still be here' after being shot 4 times as gunman opened fire on crowd

Uber Eats driver finds man deceased in Forsyth County home

Jonesboro mother charged with murder in teen daughter's death through neglect