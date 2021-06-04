Man opens fire at near Atlanta supermarket after fight with manager: police

It happened near the Shoppers Supermarket off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man shot Tuesday afternoon near a northwest Atlanta supermarket was likely not the intended target.

Officers responded to a shopping plaza off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard where a Shoppers Supermarket is located just before 1 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

Police said they believe a man was involved in a fight inside the store with a manager. They said the suspect left the store and returned with a firearm and began shooting. It is not clear how many shots were fired and if the shooting happened inside or outside. While police also initially said they believed the shooting happened at the supermarket, witnesses told 11Alive crews on scene that the shooting may have happened at the dry cleaners.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where crime tape and evidence markers were spotted in the parking lot near the supermarket, a laundromat/dry cleaners and restaurant.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, they said. The man who was shot was conscious and taken to the hospital.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.