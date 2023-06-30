Fight breaks out in food court at Cumberland Mall, 2 guns recovered, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway by Cobb County Police Department officers after a fight broke out in the food court of Cumberland Mall and two guns were recovered.
Police said there was "no indication" that shots were fired during the altercation, but explained that a gun was dropped by one man during the fight.
Officers found suspects in the parking lot when they got to the mall, they said. It is unknown at this time how many people were involved or if police have made any arrests. The second gun was recovered by police in the parking lot.
11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the scene and saw two men sitting on the curb in the parking lot with detained in handcuffs.
Despite the police presence, the mall remains open. 11Alive is working to learn more about the incident and if anyone will face charges.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.