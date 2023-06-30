Fight breaks out in food court at Cumberland Mall, 2 guns recovered, police say

Police said there was "no indication" that shots were fired during the altercation.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway by Cobb County Police Department officers after a fight broke out in the food court of Cumberland Mall and two guns were recovered.

Police said there was "no indication" that shots were fired during the altercation, but explained that a gun was dropped by one man during the fight.

Officers found suspects in the parking lot when they got to the mall, they said. It is unknown at this time how many people were involved or if police have made any arrests. The second gun was recovered by police in the parking lot.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the scene and saw two men sitting on the curb in the parking lot with detained in handcuffs.

Two being detained at @CumberlandMall outside @DICKS after fight inside the food court area. @CobbPoliceDept say a gun was dropped during the fight. Police say NO shots fired. A second gun was found. Mall is open. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/qZB5BiSI6z — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) June 30, 2023

Despite the police presence, the mall remains open. 11Alive is working to learn more about the incident and if anyone will face charges.