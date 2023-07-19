Man shot to death in apparent armed robbery at DeKalb County gas station, police say

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the gas station located at 2155 Flat Shoals Road just north of Interstate 20 .

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now dead after an apparent armed robbery turned into a deadly shooting at a BP gas station in DeKalb County, according to police on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the gas station located at 2155 Flat Shoals Road just north of Interstate 20 . When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.

Authorities added that they believe it all stemmed from an armed robbery that ended in gunfire.

11Alive had a crew out around 3 a.m. at the scene where officers were still at the gas station gathering information.

No details were released about the identity of the victim or any potential suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.