Roads closed following shooting involving police in Lawrenceville: Police

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Lawrenceville Police Department officer was involved in a shooting on Tuesday, the department said.

It happened on West Pike Street near Old Norcross Road. Police have not released any information about the shooting itself besides the address, adding that none of its officers were injured.

The department did say that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Officers posted on X, formally known as Twitter, around 6 a.m. that roads were closed on West Pike Street from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive.

