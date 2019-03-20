ATLANTA — Law enforcement officers are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to Illinois Avenue around 3:30 p.m to a person shot called.

According to police, it appears that a woman's ex-boyfriend walked up to the home and fired shots at her and her new boyfriend.

Atlanta Police said all three were hurt and taken to the hospital, but the ex-boyfriend is in critical condition.

Authorities said the incident appears to be contained.

11Alive has a crew on the scene to get more information about what happened. We will continue to update this story when more details are released.

