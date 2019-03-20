ATLANTA — Law enforcement officers are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to Illinois Avenue around 3:30 p.m to a person shot called.
According to police, it appears that a woman's ex-boyfriend walked up to the home and fired shots at her and her new boyfriend.
Atlanta Police said all three were hurt and taken to the hospital, but the ex-boyfriend is in critical condition.
Authorities said the incident appears to be contained.
11Alive has a crew on the scene to get more information about what happened. We will continue to update this story when more details are released.
ALSO READ |
Bo Dukes says it took 2 days to burn Tara Grinstead’s body in taped confession
Man arrested for killing neighbor's dog