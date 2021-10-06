1 shot at popular Atlanta restaurant, police say

ATLANTA — Police are still trying to determine if a man found shot early Tuesday morning at the popular J.R. Crickets restaurant in Atlanta was in an altercation with someone -- or if he was just an innocent bystander.
Just after 1 a.m., Atlanta Police received a call about a man shot in the leg at the restaurant off North Avenue. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
Police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can learn more about what led to the shooting and who shot the man. They said there was a possibility that the man was shot at a different location and went to the restaurant after the incident.