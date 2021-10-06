1 shot at popular Atlanta restaurant, police say

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Police are still trying to determine if a man found shot early Tuesday morning at the popular J.R. Crickets restaurant in Atlanta was in an altercation with someone -- or if he was just an innocent bystander.

Just after 1 a.m., Atlanta Police received a call about a man shot in the leg at the restaurant off North Avenue. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.