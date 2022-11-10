1 killed, 1 arrested after shooting near Buckhead apartment complex, APD says

ATLANTA — A man is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police.
Authorities said they responded to a person shot call at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE at 4:41 p.m. The location is near several apartments and businesses including the AMLI Lenox apartments and Savi Provisions Lenox, which is not far from Lenox Square.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital critically hurt and later died from his injuries, according to APD.
Atlanta Police said a suspect was detained at the scene. Homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstance surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story.
