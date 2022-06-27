Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight at a strip mall in Buckhead.
They tell 11Alive that the shooting sprung from an argument in the parking lot behind the strip center on Peachtree Road. Police add that the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
In total, one person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital. A suspect is also at large according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
