Man in custody after woman murdered inside Marietta home

The 62-year-old is accused of killing the victim in a domestic incident at a home in southeast Marietta Monday night.

MARIETTA, Ga. — One person is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a woman in her Marietta home.

Authorities said a 62-year-old man is accused of killing Felicia Sullivan in a domestic incident at a home in southeast Marietta Monday night.

At around 7 p.m. officers with the Marietta Police Department responded to a shooting inside a home in the 200 block of Goldie Drive just a short distance from Studio Movie Grill.

According to police, officers were called to the home after reports of woman being shot while the suspect was still inside of the home intoxicated.

Officers said they entered the home and found 50-year-old Sullivan suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. Although they performed life measures, she died at the scene, police said.

Police arrested one person on aggravated assault and felony murder charges. He is being held without bond, police said.