Shooting leaves one dead, five injured in south Atlanta's Polar Rock neighborhood

It happened Thursday night.

ATLANTA — One person was killed and five others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in south Atlanta's Polar Rock neighborhood.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at a location on Polar Rock Terrace SW. They said on arriving to the scene, officers found "multiple people shot" including one person dead.

It's not clear how the shooting broke out.

APD said the gunshot victims were all transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. It was not clear how many there were, though they said at least one additional victim drove himself to an apartment complex about three miles east, where he said he was also shot at the Polar Rock Terrace scene.