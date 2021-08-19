Man shot twice by his own stepson, police in Atlanta say

It happened at the Luther Landing Apartments off MLK Drive in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A man is recovering and his stepson is facing charges after a shooting early Thursday morning, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., Atlanta Police responded to the Luther Landing Apartments off MLK Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Police say a 59-year-old was shot in both feet by his own stepson. They said the stepdad got into an argument with the man's mother.

The mother told her son, who is said to be in his 20s, and he drove to the home. The stepdad and the man exchanged words outside the apartment before he went back inside. That's when the stepson fired at least three shots into the home.