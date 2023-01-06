1 hurt after argument leads to shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Atlanta Police said shortly before 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Park Apartments along Magnolia Way NW.

ATLANTA — A 27-year-old man was critically hurt after an argument led to a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Atlanta Police said shortly before 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Park Apartments along Magnolia Way NW. The apartment complex is not far from the Walmart along MLK JR Dr. SW in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot several times. APD said he was taken to the hospital critically hurt.

According to APD's preliminary investigation, the 27-year-old had been in an argument with an unknown man, which escalated to shots being fired.

Investigators with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.