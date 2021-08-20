Man found shot dead at Alpharetta apartments

It happened Thursday night at Manchester at Mansell apartments.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting late Thursday in Alpharetta, police say.

Officers were called to the Manchester at Mansell apartments just before 10:30 p.m. after several people called 911 to saying they heard gunshots.

Roswell and Alpharetta police responded and located the victim in the parking lot, who they say lived at the complex.

Police say a number of shots were fired and said that they are still investigating.

The identity of the man has not been released, however, police say his next of kin has been notified.