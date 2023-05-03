Man killed, shot multiple times off Marietta Road in northwest Atlanta

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

ATLANTA — A 33-year-old man found shot multiple times off Marietta Road in northwest Atlanta, has died, police say.

At around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area where a person had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

"The victim was unable to provide the identity of the suspect or the reason for the shooting," police said in a statement. "Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."