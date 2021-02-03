Police: Scene where 2 juveniles shot possibly connected to carjacking, shooting at Atlanta Waffle House

Though police have not made it clear yet how, they said they believe the two locations and two incidents may be related.

ATLANTA — Police said they believe an incident in which two young people were shot may also be connected to a reported carjacking and shooting at a Waffle House.

Atlanta Police said they responded to a scene near the intersection of Flat Shoals and Fayetteville roads in Atlanta. That's where they said they found the pair who had been shot in the leg. Both were alert and breathing, according to police, though the exact seriousness of their injuries was unclear.

Less than an hour later, police said they responded to the Waffle House at 2914 Memorial Dr., roughly three miles away.

