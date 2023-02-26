Man shot dead in 'targeted attack' at Midtown apartment complex; suspect on run, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed in what Atlanta Police are describing as a "targeted attack" Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Midtown's Loring Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened at The Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex at 294 Deering Road NW around 2:30 p.m. The apartment complex is not far from Atlantic Station.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other and that it was a dispute that led to gunfire. Now, the suspect is on the run.

APD said the suspect took off in a silver Nissan Maxima, but police did not yet have a description of the suspect or the license plater number of the car.

The suspect and victim did not live at the apartment complex, APD said, adding they did not yet know why the two were there. The victim was described to be between 25 and 30 years old.

11Alive's Dawn White is on the scene and said that shortly after the shooting, the man was rushed to the hospital. Neighbors in the area said Loring Heights is usually a quiet area.

Here was video of the scene just after the shooting:

BREAKING: A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot at The Atlantic Loring Apartments close to Atlantic Station. @11AliveNews is the only station on the scene. We're waiting to get more information from @Atlanta_Police. pic.twitter.com/cO37yeirg8 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 26, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.