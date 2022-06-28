Shooting along Moreland Avenue leaves 1 hurt

The victim was shot in the arm, according to Atlanta Police.

ATLANTA — One person was hurt in a shooting along Moreland Avenue Tuesday evening. According to Atlanta Police, the victim was shot in the arm.

11Alive sent a crew to the scene, where crime scene tape was seen around a car in the parking lot. A police cruiser was also nearby.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was in custody in connection with the incident. As for the victim, police said she was alert and conscious following the shooting, but didn't provide any other details about her condition.