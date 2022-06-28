x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting along Moreland Avenue leaves 1 hurt

The victim was shot in the arm, according to Atlanta Police.
Credit: WXIA

ATLANTA — One person was hurt in a shooting along Moreland Avenue Tuesday evening. According to Atlanta Police, the victim was shot in the arm.

11Alive sent a crew to the scene, where crime scene tape was seen around a car in the parking lot. A police cruiser was also nearby. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was in custody in connection with the incident. As for the victim, police said she was alert and conscious following the shooting, but didn't provide any other details about her condition.

11Alive has reached out for more details about what happened. We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

Credit: WXIA

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man wanted in Clayton County officer shooting killed months later in DeKalb