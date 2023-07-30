x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting breaks out at massive party in Morgan County, sheriff's office says

Authorities estimate 200 to 300 people were in attendance.
Credit: 11Alive

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office are looking into a shooting that occurred at an outdoor party on Bethany Road around midnight Sunday.

Deputies said one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. 

They add that around 200 to 300 people were at the party the time of the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge about it is asked to contact the lead investigator on the case at 706-342-1507. In addition, you can call the tip line at 706-342-1000 or email tipline@morgancountyga.gov.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Young Thug's attorneys want to throw out evidence of goat sacrifice in RICO trial: Records

Before You Leave, Check This Out