It happened just after 1 a.m. to a home off Peacock Boulevard.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a "social gathering" at a home in Morrow, police say.

Spokesman Jordan Parrish with the Clayton County Police Department said officers responded just after 1 a.m. Friday to a home off Peacock Boulevard.

Officers located the unknown and unresponsive man laying in the front yard of the home.