Man shot in head, killed at Ashby MARTA station: police

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the head at an Atlanta MARTA station Tuesday afternoon, according to MARTA Police.

Authorities said it happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Ashby MARTA station, which is located at 65 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW, just west of Downtown Atlanta.

MARTA Police said passengers rushed to try to help him. The police department said Grady EMS arrived and provided the man with medical treatment but he had died.

MARTA Police Major Matthew Carrier said that the man, who was in his 20s, was shot in the concourse area just before the turnstiles.

Authorities said no one is in custody at this time. Major Carrier added after reviewing surveillance video, the gunman had disappeared.

MARTA tweeted earlier that police activity impacted its westbound platform. In an update several hours later, MARTA said normal operations had resumed on the east and west lines.

"The cause of the incident as well as information about the suspects is under investigation at this time," MARTA Police said in a statement.

Major Carrier said they're still in the early stages of the investigation.

Johnny Mimms with the MLK Jr. Drive Merchant Association said he is heartbroken for the victim and for his community.

"It’s been a long journey of trying to fight the crime that is (inflicting) our community over here," Mimms said. "It’s very hurtful for us because this is a historic community, and there are a lot of great things going on over here."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.