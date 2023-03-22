Shooting near Atlantic Station | Authorities make 2 more arrests

There are now six suspects in custody.

ATLANTA — Two more teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two young boys near Atlantic Station last year.

Both boys are 15 years old and were taken into custody on Monday in different parts of Atlanta, according to authorities. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office assisted with an arrest.

This means six people are now facing charges in the Nov. 26, 2022, shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson. Four others were hurt in the shooting.

Police initially said the shootout stemmed from the two groups originally escorted off the Atlantic Station property due to unruly behavior and curfew violations at the shopping complex. APD later confirmed they believed the shooting was gang-related. Charles' family also expressed they didn't believe he was part of a gang.

The arrests are part of an ongoing effort from Atlanta Police Department investigators to track down the crowd of teens and young boys seen leaving the area of the shopping complex. APD homicide detectives released surveillance videos showing the suspects walking with a group of teens down 17th Street before the shooting. The department also has footage of the group leaving on a MARTA train after the gunfire.