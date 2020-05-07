Juvenile shot near Downtown Connector dies from injuries at hospital

Police believe the shooting happened near University Avenue and Pryor Road.

ATLANTA — Police say a juvenile has died after being shot in Atlanta near one of the city's busiest routes.

Atlanta Police said they responded to the area of University Avenue and the Downtown Connector just before 10 p.m. Based on their preliminary investigation, the juvenile, whose age hasn't been released, was shot and taken by private vehicle to Atlanta Medical Center. However, the child didn't survive.

Police believe the shooting itself may have happened closer to the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road - relatively close to the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police.

The same location has also been the scene of multiple protests since the day of that shooting. More shootings have also occurred in that immediate area since the shooting with at least one injuring a protester.

However, in this most recent shooting, police have provided no details to suggest the incident was in any way related to one of these protests.

Police said that, as of about 11 p.m., the scene was still very active with homicide detectives working the scene.