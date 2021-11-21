Two people shot near Georgia Tech campus

ATLANTA — Two people are injured after a shooting near Georgia Tech's campus in Midtown Atlanta late Saturday night.
According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. by the 10th Street entrance ramp for the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and 85.
Officers said a man and a woman were both suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived at the scene.
Both victims were reportedly alert, conscious, and breathing when they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the violent incident.