Two people shot near Georgia Tech campus

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the gunfire.

ATLANTA — Two people are injured after a shooting near Georgia Tech's campus in Midtown Atlanta late Saturday night.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. by the 10th Street entrance ramp for the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and 85.

Officers said a man and a woman were both suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived at the scene.

Both victims were reportedly alert, conscious, and breathing when they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.