Multiple officers were seen at an apartment complex off Alison Court SW.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting near the Pomona Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The department said it was called to a shooting at 1935 Alison Court SW.

The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the investigation by The Premier at 1935. Video shows authorities had set up crime scene tape at the apartment complex with officers walking around the parking lot.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt.