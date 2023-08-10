Investigation underway after 2 men shot near iconic rainbow crosswalks in Midtown, police say

It is currently unknown if the two shootings are related or not.

ATLANTA — Two men were shot near Midtown Atlanta's iconic rainbow crosswalks Thursday night and now police are searching for the suspect.

Atlanta Police said there were shootings at two separate locations and right now it is unclear if they are connected.

One of the shootings happened at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue NE, the intersection where Atlanta's rainbow crosswalks are. Officers responded to another shooting on an adjacent street roughly 500 feet away at 978 Myrtle Street NE.

Both men were taken to the hospital but were described to be alert, conscious and breathing, police said. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the scene where he said officers are actively searching down Myrtle Street as they look for the shooting suspect.

Multiple crime scenes in midtown after shooting. Rainbow crosswalk roped off outside Ten on Tenth. Myrtle St is closed off Tenth, with APD searching. Then up from Myrtle, Tenth blocked off with another crime scene. @Atlanta_Police say two people shot pic.twitter.com/qHsnTeMXpG — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 11, 2023