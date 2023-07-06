Shooting injures 2 at North Point Mall carnival in Alpharetta, police say

Detectives found a handgun at the scene, according to authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police are investigating a shooting at the carnival at North Point Mall Wednesday evening that left two people injured.

Police responded to calls of shots fired at the carnival at the popular mall just after 7 p.m., but believe the shooting is an isolated incident; authorities said the suspect is no longer at the mall.

Both gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries are not yet known, although one victim was airlifted while the other was taken by ambulance.

Alpharetta Police Lt. David Freeman said detectives found a handgun at the scene. He explained detectives do not have any motive for the shooting right now. He also said it is unsure if they were on a carnival ride when the shooting occurred.

It has been the second call for shots fired at a mall in Fulton County on the same day. On Wednesday afternoon, police received calls of shots fired at Greenbriar Mall, but did not find anyone hurt or any damage to the building.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.