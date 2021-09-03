APD: Man killed, woman detained after shooting at apartment near Downtown Atlanta

Officers responded to the shooting at the Point at Westside apartments in the 300 block of Northside Drive NW.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a an Atlanta apartment Friday night near downtown.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. at the Point at Westside apartments at 370 Northside Drive NW and found the man with a gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, APD said.

Officers have detained a woman in connection with the shooting, according to APD. However, no arrests have been made yet.

APD Captain Jason Smith said "the situation appears to be domestic in nature."

"We've identified all parties involved and will be working to understand the circumstances that led to the shooting," Smith said.