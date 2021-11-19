1 killed at gas station in Atlanta's West End

One person died from their injuries. Police are looking for another suspect.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is currently looking into the cause of a shooting that took place at a BP gas station on Oak Street Friday morning.

The shooting happened when a fight broke out between two people. It escalated and a gun was pulled.

According to APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, officers responded to a call about a person who was shot around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived on scene, officers did find one person who was shot at least once.

Lt. Woolfolk says one person was transported to the hospital and later died from their injuries. Police are still looking for a suspect.