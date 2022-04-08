'Unacceptable' | Police investigating shooting of 19-year-old in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are reacting to an overnight shooting that left a teenage boy injured.
They said someone fired what was possibly "dozens of rounds" into a 19-year-old's home on Mourey Avenue, hitting him in the leg.
"This is totally unacceptable," police said. "This child was in his house, asleep. He wasn't out here doing something crazy."
Officers are asking the community to pitch in and provide any information they might have about what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.