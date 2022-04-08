'Unacceptable' | Police investigating shooting of 19-year-old in southeast Atlanta

Police said the teen was shot in the leg.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are reacting to an overnight shooting that left a teenage boy injured.

They said someone fired what was possibly "dozens of rounds" into a 19-year-old's home on Mourey Avenue, hitting him in the leg.

"This is totally unacceptable," police said. "This child was in his house, asleep. He wasn't out here doing something crazy."

Officers are asking the community to pitch in and provide any information they might have about what happened.

