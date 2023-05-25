DeKalb County Police investigating man grazed by bullet after stranger knocked on door, opens fire

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting at his Decatur home late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Belvedere Square just around 11 p.m. for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet in his back.
Emergency responders arrived to the scene offering the man treatment, but he refused to be taken to the hospital.
The man told police that he heard a knock at the door and then heard several rounds shot through his door.
Authorities are looking into the shooting at this time.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
