DeKalb County Police investigating man grazed by bullet after stranger knocked on door, opens fire

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Belvedere Square for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet in his back.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting at his Decatur home late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Belvedere Square just around 11 p.m. for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet in his back.

Emergency responders arrived to the scene offering the man treatment, but he refused to be taken to the hospital.

The man told police that he heard a knock at the door and then heard several rounds shot through his door.

Authorities are looking into the shooting at this time.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.