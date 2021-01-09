Man found with 'multiple gunshot wounds' at Atlanta apartments

Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

ATLANTA — A man is in critical condition after officers found him shot at an Atlanta apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report regarding a person shot at the Pavilion Place Apartments around 5:45 a.m. That's located at 532 Cleveland Ave SW, which is nearby a shopping plaza including a Kroger Grocery and Dollar General.

Police said officers located a man on scene suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds." The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.