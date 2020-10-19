Two men shot after a dispute over a woman, police say

One person was found off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and the other was located off Etheridge Drive NW.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to a person shot at one location -- which led them to a second location where they found another person shot, they said Monday.

At around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a man who was shot at a location on the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. They said he was shot in the side and was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

During the investigation, police said they located a second man shot at a location along the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive in northwest Atlanta. He was shot in the chest and arm and transported to the hospital in serious condition.