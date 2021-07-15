APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Atlanta

According to investigators, the shooting occurred between people who knew each other.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Southwest Atlanta home on Formwalt Street Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:45 p.m. regarding a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot several times, APD said.

The man was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition, police said.

APD said the person who fired the shots remained on scene.