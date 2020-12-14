3 teens shot, 1 dead in Powder Springs

The shooting took place Sunday in the area of Hopkins Court, police said.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Three teens were shot on Sunday in Powder Springs, leaving one dead, police said.

The Powder Springs Police Department said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Hopkins Court at around 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found three teenage males with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to the hospital, however, one was pronounced dead on arrival. The other two are being treated still, and police were not able to provide an update on their conditions.

Detectives from both the Powder Springs Police Department and Cobb County are investigating.

They said they do not have any suspect descriptions or information on a suspect vehicle.

Police are not releasing the names of the teens.