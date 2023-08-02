Man airlifted to trauma hospital after being shot in Lithonia, DeKalb County Police say

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Rogers Trace just around 1:10 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

LITHONIA, Ga. — A 28-year-old man had to be airlifted to a metro Atlanta hospital after being shot in Lithonia early Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb County Police.

When they arrived, they could not locate the victim at first, but then found the man shot.

Authorities added that he was then airlifted to a trauma hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

No other details were released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the victim's identity.

