Man airlifted to trauma hospital after being shot in Lithonia, DeKalb County Police say

LITHONIA, Ga. — A 28-year-old man had to be airlifted to a metro Atlanta hospital after being shot in Lithonia early Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb County Police.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Rogers Trace just around 1:10 a.m.
When they arrived, they could not locate the victim at first, but then found the man shot.
Authorities added that he was then airlifted to a trauma hospital with "life-threatening injuries."
No other details were released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the victim's identity.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
