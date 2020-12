The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital, they said.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — An Ellenwood woman lying in her bed was struck by a stray bullet from outside the home, police said.

DeKalb County Police said they found several shell casings on the street at a home along the 3000 block of Orbit Circle early Monday morning.

