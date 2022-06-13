1 killed, 1 critically injured after shooting outside Grady Hospital

Police said family members started shooting at one another.

ATLANTA — One person is dead, with another critically injured after a shooting outside Grady Memorial Hospital overnight, according to Atlanta Police.

They said that evidence indicates this was a family dispute that originated out of DeKalb County.

However, police aren't saying much as to why those family members were arguing and what caused the situation to escalate.

Some family members from the incident in DeKalb showed up outside of the emergency room, and that's when the two people were shot.

At this time, officers said they are still searching for three shooters who got away.

While police are working to get surveillance video in order to identify the shooters, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said they drove off in a dark colored vehicle.

Officers say family members at the scene are cooperating with police.