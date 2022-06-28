Fight leads to shooting outside Popeyes in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Popeyes location on Cascade Avenue.
That shooting started at a nearby gas station and ended in front of the fast-food chain, according to officers, who add that one man was shot in the leg.
At this time, details are limited and there is no word on a suspect.
However, this marks the second shooting at a metro Atlanta Popeyes in the last 24 hours. Another shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday at a location on Redan Road in Stone Mountain. They are not believed to be related.
