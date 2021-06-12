Shootout in Pickens County Home Depot parking lot under investigation by police, GBI

Jasper officials said there was an exchange of gunfire but didn't say whether anyone was injured.

JASPER, Ga. — Authorities in a north Georgia town say an apparent shootout in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Friday appears to be an isolated incident but is still under investigation.

The city of Jasper issued a statement on Friday afternoon confirming the incident that happened earlier in the day. The city said the shooting involved an altercation in the parking lot and an exchange of gunfire. Authorities haven't said whether anyone was injured in that gunfire, however.

Since then, Jasper Police have called in assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as their probe for answers continues. Neither the city nor the police department has specified any possible motive for the gunfire but suggested that as an "isolated incident between the two individuals," didn't appear to be random.