Police say driver shot at while escaping protesters, but videos show driver may have brandished rifle first

Witness videos suggest the person described as a victim in the shooting may have also had a rifle out moments before his vehicle was shot.

ATLANTA — Police say a confrontation between protesters and a driver in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood ended in gunfire on Friday afternoon. However, video on social media shows there may be more to the story.

Based on preliminary information from the scene, police said that they were called to the intersection of Ponce de Leon and Boulevard around 8 p.m. to an aggravated assault.

A department statement says they arrived to find a man whose vehicle had been shot at. While he wasn't injured by the gunfire, his car was damaged, police said. So far, police are saying that the shooting was the result of a confrontation that ensued between the driver and protesters. Police said the victim tried to drive away from the location when the shooting happened.

Police said they detained a suspect without incident.

However, some witnesses on social media have posted videos and pictures that appear to provide information that doesn't appear in the preliminary report.

A video shared on Twitter at the same intersection shows a man in khaki pants and a black shirt with what appears to be a rifle. The man appears to be placing it in his front passenger seat when the video begins. He then walks back to the driver's side of his car and appears to be attempting to leave.

The witness, in this case, claims the driver stopped at the protest, grabbed his rifle from his trunk, and moved it to the front passenger seat. He then got back in his car and "slammed gas over protesters" the witness said.

The witness said shots were fired as that driver sped off - though this moment is not included in the video.

Another witness video, however, corroborates the claim. A man appears to be in front of the driver's car as another protester yells for them to "let him through."

The video picks up the sound of squealing tires as the car bumps the person in front of it and speeds away. Immediately, someone is heard firing about eight shots. Yet another video shows the same scene from another angle as the gunfire starts. That video shows the crowd in the intersection just as the gunfire begins. A woman on the video is heard telling her passengers to "get down" as the gunfire erupts.

11Alive sent a request for further details with an attached photo of the allegedly armed driver to Atlanta Police for further clarification. However, a police spokesperson said that investigators are still working to determine the details and that more may be available over the weekend.

11Alive will work to gather more information as it becomes available.