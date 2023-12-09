Deadly shooting at Riverdale hotel claims man's life, authorities investigating

Authorities did not give specific details on the man's death.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a Riverdale hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities did not give specific details on the man's death. The shooting happened at a hotel located on 6231 Highway 85. According to Google Maps, this is the address for the Hometown Inn.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where police tape and patrol cars can be seen surrounding the hotel.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.