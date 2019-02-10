ATLANTA — At least one person has been rushed to the hospital after gunfire that may have now escalated into a possible standoff.

Police confirmed that they were called to 2010 Ruth Street around 7 p.m. to reports of a person shot and found one victim with a wound to the neck.

That person has since been rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in unknown condition though that person was "alert, conscious and breathing" at the time they were taken.

Police are now working to gather further information on the incident and the possibility that the gunman responsible for the shooting is now barricaded in the area and refusing police commands.

11Alive is working to gather further information from the scene of this developing situation. Check back for updates as they become available.

