Police: 1 shot in Cobb County neighborhood

Right now, details are limited.

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County Police officers are on the scene of a shooting in a Mableton neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Wayne Delk with the Cobb County Police Department, someone was shot on St. Martins Drive. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Right now, there is no information on the victim, their condition, or a suspect. Delk said officers will provide more information as they continue to investigate.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene, where multiple police vehicles could be seen lining the street and crime scene tape.