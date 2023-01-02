1 dead after double shooting near Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood, APD says

Atlanta Police said it happened along Sunset Ave NW, which is not far from Rodney Cook Sr. Park off Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead near Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood Wednesday night.

Atlanta Police said it happened at 371 Sunset Ave NW, which is not far from Rodney Cook Sr. Park off Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot. APD said one person was critically hurt but later died and the other person was alert, conscious and breathing.

Authorities have not yet released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.