Teen, man critically hurt after shooting at Decatur home, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A shooting at a DeKalb County home Thursday evening has left a teen and another man in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4300 block of Pleasant Forest Drive -- a Decatur neighborhood. The location is near the Golden Glide Skating Rink.

Police said they noticed a man described to be in his 20s laying in the driveway of a home with a gunshot wound when they arrived. They later found a teen who had been shot inside the back of the home.

They were both rushed by EMS to a local hospital, where they are currently critical, according to police.

Homicide detectives are now on the scene investigating what led up to the shooting. It is not yet known if any suspects are in custody.

