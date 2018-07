DeKALB County, Ga. -- Both Gwinnett County Police and DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to the Gwinnett Police Twitter, the shooting began in Gwinnett and "has been discovered on Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain."

@GwinnettPd & @DeKalbCountyPD are on the scene of a shooting that began in Gwinnett & has been discovered on Hugh Howell Rd. PIO is on the way to gather information pic.twitter.com/pxjaiEOTBg — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 17, 2018

It is not known if anyone is in custody at this time.

11Alive News is working to gather more information on this incident.

