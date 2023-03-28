Detectives search for SUV after woman shot near bar in Conyers, police say

Here's what we know.

CONYERS, Ga. — A shooting investigation is underway after a woman was shot near a bar in Conyers Monday night, according to the police department.

Conyers Police responded to a "person shot" call shortly before 11:45 p.m. at The Pointe along Railroad Street -- across from the Conyers-Rockdale Library. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in her buttocks, they said.

She was taken to Grady Hospital and is expected to be OK, officers said.

Detectives with Conyers Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division said that the suspect fired a handgun from the passenger seat of a white GMC Terrain, pictured below, before taking off from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting, suspect(s) or SUV pictured below is asked to call the Conyers Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 770-929-4203 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

