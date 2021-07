The initial call came in around 12:22 p.m. Wednesday.

ATLANTA — A person was shot in a shopping plaza outside a Buckhead restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a location near Peachtree Road and said it was related to an earlier shots fired call off Lenox Road.

A witness who was at a nearby restaurant tells 11Alive that a large crowd was gathered outside Toast on Lenox restaurant when they heard gunfire.